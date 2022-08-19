The LaFayette High School cross country team hosted a handful of schools on Thursday in a season-opening 2-mile event on the Ramblers' home course.
LaFayette's Tucker Henderson finished second overall in the boys' race, clocking in at 10:43. Henderson finished 16 seconds behind Heard County's Rowdie Epps (10:27) and seven seconds ahead of Heard's Timothy Skipper (10:50).
Bremen, a team LaFayette will see at the Region 6-AAA Championships later this fall, took the boys' team title with 37 points. Heard County (65) edged out the Ramblers (66) for second place.
Dylan Ballew was the next highest finisher from LaFayette as his time of 12:14 was good enough for 11th place. Freshman Elijah Decker crossed the line in 12:20 to finish 14th and Eli Hudson posted a 12:44 to place 20th overall.
Also running for the Ramblers was Nathan Ball (13:10), Wyatt Ballew (13:18), Jacob Groves (13:24), Scott Sanford (13:45), Ben Storey (14:18) and Matthew Keaton (15:30).
Hunter Gordy was the top finisher for Gordon Lee as he placed 10th in a time of 11:51. Carson Carpenter also cracked the top 20 as his time of 12:44 was good enough for 19th place.
Nason Deaux ran a 13:26, just two seconds faster than 8th grader Sawyer Chrnalogar (13:28). Sawyer Brown crossed the line in 13:55, while the rest of the Trojans' lineup featured Sam Pullen (14:09), Ben Johnston (14:10), Andrew Bailey (14:11) and Jackson Ellis (14:54).
LFO was represented at the meet by Evan Radcliff (14:01) and Kyle McLean (15:23).
Bremen also took the girls' team victory, followed by LaFayette and Gordon Lee. Team points were not provided as of press time.
The top finisher for the Lady Ramblers was Madison Todd, who clocked in at 14:33 to place fourth overall. Three more LaFayette girls finished in the top 20. Naomi Thompson (15:16) was 10th, Teara Snider (15:33) was 13th and Dakota Tabor (16:23) was 18th.
The rest of the Lady Ramblers' roster included Emily Maanum (18:23), Alethae Hendrix (18:28), Ember Davis (21:00), Olivia Cornejo (23:09) and Brooklyn Nichols (24:43).
Haley Hartman posted a 14:46 for the Lady Trojans, good enough for seventh place. Also making the top 20 was eighth grader Brenley Burnette (15:36) in 11th place, Molly Ellis (16:11) in 15th place and Cora Fehr (16:41) in 19th place.
Also racing for Gordon Lee was Addie Triplett (17:11), Makenna Evans (18:10) and Kali Woodward (19:17).
Macy Tisdale led the LFO effort with an 18:57, followed by Jasmine Brown (26:28) and Margaret Friese (30:59).
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.