The LaFayette High School cross country team hosted a handful of schools on Thursday in a season-opening 2-mile event on the Ramblers' home course.

LaFayette's Tucker Henderson finished second overall in the boys' race, clocking in at 10:43. Henderson finished 16 seconds behind Heard County's Rowdie Epps (10:27) and seven seconds ahead of Heard's Timothy Skipper (10:50).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

