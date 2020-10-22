Teams from Catoosa County and LaFayette will be among those vying for championships this weekend as the Catoosa County Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association District 5 Volleyball Tournament at LFO High School.
Champions and runners-up in all three age divisions (10U, 12U and 14U) will advance to the GRPA State Tournament in Carrollton.
Matches will be held on Friday from 6-9 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The championship matches of the double-elimination event will begin on Sunday at 10 a.m.
Admission prices are $4 for adults and $2 from students and seniors.
Tournament brackets can be found online at https://www.quickscores.com/Orgs/Schedules.php?OrgDir=grpa