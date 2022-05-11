Three alums from the Catoosa-Walker County area have been recognized with All-Conference selections in their respective sports.
Former Heritage Generals softball standout Reagan Armour was named as a first team pick in the Southern Conference on Tuesday.
Armour became the first Chattanooga Mocs' designated player to earn first team honors since Emma Sturdivant in 2017. She's hitting .347 so far this season with a team-best .389 average in league games.
She has slugged eight homeruns with a .673 slugging percentage, seven doubles and a triple, and has driven in 27 runs, 20 coming in SoCon competition. Her .852 slugging percentage in conference games was the second-most in the SoCon during the regular season. Chattanooga is currently playing in the SoCon Tournament.
It is Armour's first career postseason accolade.
A day later, Armour was honored again, this time as the league’s Student-Athlete of the Week.
Armour hit .700 in three games during the first week of May. She slugged 1.600 in Chattanooga’s sweep over Western Carolina with a double, her first career triple and two homeruns. She added eight RBI's, drew a walk and delivered two sacrifice bunts, while scoring six runs.
In Game 1 of the series, she went 1 for 4 before going 2 for 2 in the second game of the doubleheader. She concluded the weekend with the first 4 for 4 game of her career, driving in five runs and scoring twice.
This is the first student-athlete of the week award of Armour’s career. She is the third softball player (Brooke Parrott and Hannah Wood) and ninth Chattanooga student-athlete to earn the award this year.
Armour currently holds a 3.37 GPA and is majoring in Child and Family Studies.
PROCTOR NAMED TO SOUTH REGION SECOND TEAM
Another Heritage product and a classmate of Armour's, Katie Proctor, was named to the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) South Region second team.
The Valdosta State sophomore designated player earned All-Region honors for the first time. Proctor currently leads the team with a .359 average in 40 games played and 35 starts, mostly at designated player, as the No. 12-ranked Blazers were set to open NCAA South Regional play on Thursday.
Proctor has 37 hits with 11 runs scored, seven doubles, seven homers and 35 RBI's. She is slugging .631 and reaching base at a .450 clip with 17 walks on the year.
MINGHINI EARNS FIRST PATRIOT LEAGUE AWARD
Senior catcher Dylan Minghini was one of three Lafayette College baseball players listed among 2022 Patriot League postseason award honorees, the league office recently announced.
The Gordon Lee alum was a second team selection. The All-League nod marks the first of his collegiate career.
Minghini closed out the season with a .288 batting average, while bringing in 33 runs and recording 42 hits, including nine doubles, one triple and a team-leading seven homeruns.