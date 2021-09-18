Heritage Middle School played host to cross country teams from both northwest Georgia and Chattanooga during the second annual General Assembly meet on Saturday.

Baylor won the boys' team title, followed by Cartersville, Dalton, Dade and Heritage. The rest of the team standings included North Whitfield, Trion, Ringgold, Saddle Ridge, Red Bud and Rossville.

Medals were awarded to the top 15 runners. Tanner Miller of Dade won the overall individual title with a time of 11:39, seven seconds ahead of Baylor's Lake Montgomery (11:46), while Montgomery's teammate Owen McKenna (11:58) was third. Landon Hoover (12:20) placed fourth for Heritage and Dalton's Alex Hefner (12:27) was fifth.

The only other runner from the NGAC in the top 15 was Elijah Decker (12:50) of Saddle Ridge, who placed 11th.

Other team leaders from Catoosa and Walker teams were Ringgold's Ren Goldsmith (13:42), Rossville's Ashyr Morris and Kyler Morris, who both were awarded times of 16:41, and LaFayette's Brennan Tracy (19:50).

The girls' race saw Cartersville take first place with Baylor, Dalton, Red Bud and Heritage rounding out the top five. Dade, North Whitfield and Cedartown completed the field for teams with enough runners eligible for points.

North Whitfield's Presley Denton won the individual title in 13:23, a full 13 seconds clear of Baylor's Lilly Catalanotto (13:36). Cartersville's Abby George (13:46) was third and Ringgold's Tori Epps (13:50) placed fourth with Cartersville's Viviana Vest (13:54) filling out the top five.

Ringgold's Lilly Harthorn (14:12) was the only other NGAC runner in the top 15 as she placed ninth.

The pace setters for the rest of the local teams included Heritage's Emily Ray (15:18), Saddle Ridge's Adi Hudson (16:49), and Rossville's Chelsea Swaney (19:45).

A total of 142 boys and 114 girls competed in the day's races.