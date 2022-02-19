Postseason awards have started to roll in from the area's basketball regions and several players from Catoosa County and Walker County have been recognized, including three as Players of the Year.
Those came from Region 6-AAA as Ringgold's Rachel Lopez and LFO's Christina Collins shared Girls' Player of the Year honors after votes by the coaches. Meanwhile, LaFayette's Aidan Hadaway was tabbed as the Boys' Player of the Year in 6-AAA, marking the third straight year Hadaway has earned POY honors in his region.
First team picks on the girls' side included LFO's Christen Collins and Angel Simmons, LaFayette's Mykeria Johnson and Ringgold's Baileigh Pitts.
Princess Simmons of LFO and Jenna Baker of LaFayette were named to the second team, while Ringgold's Addi Broome made the honorable mention list.
Junior Barber of LaFayette, O'Reilly Matthews of Ringgold and the LFO duo of Jamichael Davis and Brent Bowman were selected as members of the boys' first team.
Second team picks included LaFayette's Jordan Kennerly, LFO's Amari Burnett and Ringgold's Brevin Massengale, while Jaylon Ramsey of LaFayette and Keenan Walker of LFO made honorable mention.
In addition, Dewayne Watkins of LFO was named as the Girls' Coach of the Year in 6-AAA, while LaFayette's Hank Peppers garnered the honor on the boys' side.
Region 7-AAAA girls' All-Region honors went to Gracie Murray and Brooke Matherly of Heritage, while Heritage's Kaleb Gallman and Ridgeland's Judd Anderson were selected to the boys' team.
And in Region 6-A Public, Emma Phillips and Emma McGraw were named to the girls' first team from Gordon Lee, while Riley Shirley and Kaitlyn Wagoner were placed on the honorable mention list.
On the boys' side, Hunter Holmes was a first team selection and Cooper Jackson earned a second team nod, while Evan Parham and Sam Sartin were named as honorable mention.
The awards for Oakwood Christian Academy and the rest of the teams in GAPPS Division I-AA Region 1 have not yet been announced.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.