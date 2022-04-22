Positive Athlete Georgia has announced its regional winners for the 201-22 school year and six athletes from the Catoosa-Walker area were honored from the Northwest Georgia Region.
Ridgeland's Kaitlyn Boller was named Most Positive for Girls' Cheer and Gymnastics, while Ridgeland's Bailey Fowler won the award for Volleyball.
LaFayette also had a pair of winners in Braden Queen (Boys' Golf) and Abby Sansing (Girls' Alternative).
The other two winners from our local area were from Catoosa County. LFO's Emma Leverrett won for Girls' Soccer and Heritage's Will Waldrop won for Boys' Track and Field.
The Northwest Georgia region, one of 14 different regions recognized by the organization, includes Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield Counties. Statewide awards will be presented later this summer.
Founded in 2011 by former University of Georgia and Pittsburgh Steeler standout Hines Ward, Positive Athlete is “a celebration of young athletes who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way, or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person,” according to the organization’s website.
Winners receive awards, corporately-sponsored scholarships and other unique opportunities, including having their stories told by CNN Sports in the hopes of inspiring other athletes.
In the past nine years, tens of thousands of high school athletes have been nominated by coaches, parents, teachers, family members and fans, while over $500,000 in scholarships have been awarded.
Positive Athlete currently honors and recognizes athletes, coaches and schools in the states of Georgia, New York, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington and (Western) Pennsylvania.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.