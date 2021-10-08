The LFO Lady Warriors had their final matches of the regular season in Dalton on Thursday and left Southeast Whitfield High School with a split.
The Red-and-White lost a heartbreaker North Murray in a non-region match, 30-28, 25-23, but claimed a 24-26, 25-19, 15-4 win over the host Lady Raiders.
Sydney O'Neal had 14 kills and 14 serve receptions to go with 16 digs, two aces and one block. Chloe Qualls had a big night with six aces, nine kills, a dozen serve receptions, three digs and one assist. Lily Qualls served up nine aces and had four kills and seven digs while collecting 27 serve receptions, and Kylie Bell continued her stellar play with five aces, five serve receptions, six kills, three digs and a team-high 27 assists.
Madison Gilliland had a double-double with 15 serve receptions and 11 digs. Taliyah Holland picked up 16 digs, 14 serve receptions, seven kills, eight assists and two aces. Chloe Reile anchored the defense with 14 serve receptions to go with two digs and a kill. Zoey Gray-Martin had eight kills, two aces and one dig, while Ziara Thompson chipped in with a kill.
LFO (12-23) finished 1-7 in Region 6-AAA. Their seeding for the region tournament was unknown as of press time.