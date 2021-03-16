LaFayette's Jacob Moses was crowned a state champion at the GACA State Weightlifting Championships at Jefferson County High School on March 13.
Moses won the Class AAA title in the 191-200-pound division with a bench press of 335 pounds and a power clean of 275 for a total weight of 610. He defeated Rockmart's Grant Lisk by five pounds.
Karson Ledford (151-160) was runner-up for the Ramblers with a bench of 260 and a power clean of 260. Josh Perea (140-under) benched 220 and power cleaned 190 to place third in his weight class, while Jacob Zwiger (171-180) was also third after a bench of 230 and a power clean of 250.
Classifications featured Classes A-AAAAAAA and each athlete got three lifts on each exercise with their highest legal lift on each exercise being added together to determine their total.
In Class A, Jared Lowe (161-170) was state runner-up for Gordon Lee after a bench press of 275 and a power clean of 225. The Trojans also had a third-place finisher in Blake Groce (141-150), who put up 240 on the bench and 240 in the power clean.
Placing fourth for Gordon Lee was Logan Ball (226-245) with a 250 bench and a 240 power clean. Haidon Pickard (141-150) was fourth for LaFayette with a 185 bench and a 195 power clean, as was Jamario Clements (181-190), who had a 275 bench and a 265 power clean.
Justin Cruise (191-205) was fifth for Gordon Lee (255 bench, 260 power clean), while finishing fifth for LaFayette was Levi Ledford (140-under; 200, 180), Hunter Deal (161-170; 205, 245), Karson Keplinger (226-245; 315, 225) and Coy Pendergrass (246-above; 290, 265).
In sixth place for the Trojans were Hunter Stephens (161-170; 200, 245) and Gabe Lowe (246-above; 245, 225).
Read more on this story in the March 24 edition of the Walker County Messenger and Catoosa County News.