A pair of teams from LaFayette will head to Carrollton for the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA) state volleyball tournament, one as a district champion and the other as a district runners-up.
At the GRPA District 5 volleyball tournament at LFO High School over the weekend, the LaFayette Blazing Ramblers won the championship in the 10U age division without dropping a single set all tournament long.
They opened on Friday with a 2-0 sweep of Paulding County on Friday night and then kicked off things on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Bremen before shutting down Dalton, 2-0, to earn a spot in Sunday's final.
There, they faced off with a Calhoun squad that won three consecutive matches following a loss in their opener. However, their winning streak would come to an end as LaFayette won it in straight sets.
In the 12U Division, Team Beast of LaFayette also scored a 2-0 victory over Paulding on Friday night, but lost a 2-0 decision to Dalton on Saturday to drop to the elimination bracket.
Team Beast rebounded with a 2-1 win over Catoosa on Saturday, knocking Catoosa out of the tournament with its second loss. LaFayette followed up on Saturday afternoon with another 2-0 win over Paulding before defeating Bremen, 2-0, in the elimination bracket final.
However, LaFayette would have to settle for the second-place trophy after a 2-0 loss to Dalton in the championship on Sunday.
Catoosa County's entry in the 12U Division dropped a 2-0 decision to Bremen on Friday night before losing to LaFayette on Saturday.
Dalton also won the 14U Division, 2-1, over Bartow County. There were no teams from Catoosa or Walker County in the field.
The state tournament is set for Nov. 13-15.