Both of LaFayette's entries into the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA) District 5 volleyball tournament are still alive going into Sunday, but one has a little more work to do than the other.
The LaFayette Blazing Ramblers are through to the 1 p.m. championship finals in the 10U Division after a pair of 2-0 victories over Bremen and Dalton on Saturday.
The Blazing Ramblers' opponent is yet to be determined, but that opponent will have to beat LaFayette in two separate matches on Sunday to earn the championship. Should there be a second title match on Sunday, it would begin at approximately 2 p.m.
In the 12U Division, Team Beast of LaFayette fell 2-0 to Dalton on Saturday to drop to the elimination bracket, but rebounded with a 2-1 win over Catoosa, knocking Catoosa out of the tournament with its second loss.
LaFayette followed up with a 2-0 victory over Paulding and will face Bremen at 12 noon on Sunday for the right to challenge Dalton in the finals.
Bremen or LaFayette will have to beat Dalton in two separate matches on Sunday to earn the championship. The first championship match is slated for 2 p.m. with a second match, if needed, to follow at 3.
The tournaments are being contested at LFO High School.