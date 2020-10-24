A pair of teams from LaFayette have moved into the winners' bracket semifinals of the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA) District 5 volleyball tournament at LFO High School.
The LaFayette Blazing Ramblers won their opening match in the 10U Division with a 2-0 sweep of Paulding County on Friday night. In other first-round matches, Bremen defeated Calhoun, 2-1, and Bartow County beat Trion, 2-0.
LaFayette will take on Bremen in a winners' bracket match at 2 p.m. on Saturday, while Bartow County will face Dalton at 3 p.m. The winners of those two matches will face off at 5 with the winner moving on to the championship on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Should LaFayette lose to Bremen, they would play again at 4 p.m. in the elimination bracket, needing to win three straight matches over two days to make it to Sunday's final, where they would have to win twice to claim the title.
In the 12U Division, Team Beast of LaFayette also scored a 2-0 victory over Paulding on Friday night. LaFayette will take on Dalton at 11 a.m. on Saturday with the winner moving on to the championship match Sunday at 2 p.m.
Catoosa County's entry in the 12U Division dropped a 2-0 decision to Bremen on Friday night. Catoosa will play in an elimination bracket game at 1 p.m. on Saturday against the loser of the Dalton-LaFayette match.
The 14U Division tournament will get underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday. There are no teams from Catoosa or Walker County in the field.