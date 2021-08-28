The LaFayette High School Lady Ramblers tested themselves against a strong field at the Calhoun Invitational on Saturday and finished 2-2 overall.
LaFayette opened with wins over Fannin County (25-12, 25-14) and North Cobb Christian (29-27, 25-23), but fell to Wesleyan (22-25, 14-25) and Denmark (24-26, 25-21, 12-15) to end their day.
Colby Charland dished out 60 assists on the day and added six kills, three aces and two blocks. Jaden Tucker finished with 17 kills, four blocks and an ace. Alex Wysong had 15 kills to go with five aces and four blocks. Markella Johnson and Michaela Baker each had 11 kills with Johnson collecting two aces and Baker adding three aces and a block.
Kamryn Johnson finished with seven aces on the day. Daisy Felipe had four aces, a kill and led the team in digs. Caitlyn Lambitz had four kills and one block, while Shelly Warren added one ace.
LaFayette (10-3) will play host to Coosa and Dalton on Tuesday before they entertain Bremen and Gordon Lee on Thursday.