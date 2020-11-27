Dozens of fans lined the city's downtown square this afternoon as the LaFayette High School football team, cheerleaders and band got a police escort on their way to Flowery Branch for tonight's Class AAA state playoff game with Cherokee Bluff. It will mark the first football playoff game for the Ramblers in 27 years.
LaFayette Football Sendoff
sherpst
Sports editor
