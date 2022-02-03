Former Gordon Lee All-State player Gracey Kruse was one of four players from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga softball team that landed on the All-SoCon preseason second team as voted on by the league coaches, the SoCon office announced this past Thursday afternoon.
Kruse picked up a spot on the preseason team for the first time in her career after starting in 37 of the team’s 38 games in centerfield last season. In her third year in Chattanooga, she hit .218 with 13 extra-base hits. She finished with a .366 slugging percentage and a .279 on-base percentage while, defensively, she totaled a career-best 49 outs and four assists.
Joining Kruse on the team was infielder Emily Coltharp, outfielder Liz Rodebaugh and pitcher Hannah Wood.
This is the third time in as many years eligible for the preseason team that Coltharp earned a spot after finishing as the league’s Freshman of the Year in 2019 and earning a spot on the All-SoCon second team last year. Last season, she was second on the team with a .319 (36-for-119) batting average and scored a team-high 21 runs. In her career, Coltharp currently ranks eighth all-time in batting average (.351) and eighth in OBP (.434).
In her first year in Blue and Gold last year, Rodebaugh made 33 starts and three appearances off the bench, primarily playing at first base. She hit .242 (24-for-99) with nine of her hits going for extra bases. The Midland City, Ala. native drove in 14 runs, had a .364 slugging percentage and a .265 on-base percentage. In conference games, Rodebaugh was third on the team with a .327 batting average.
Wood joins Rodebaugh and Kruse in picking up her first preseason accolade. Last season, she went 4-4 in SoCon contests with a 2.84 ERA. She tossed two complete-game shutouts and struck out 17 hitters. Overall, she held a 3.32 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 99 innings of work.
UNCG’s Makenna Matthijs was designated as the preseason Player of the Year, while her teammate, Morgan Scott, was the preseason Pitcher of the Year.
UNCG was also selected as the preseason league favorite with 35 points and five first-place votes. Western Carolina was picked second with 30 votes and one first-place vote. The Mocs rounded out the top three with 25 points from the media and one first-place vote. Chattanooga was also picked to finish third in the coaches’ poll.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.