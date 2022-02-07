Standing 6-feet, 7-inches tall with an 80-inch wingspan, weighing 310 pounds and holding a 3.87 grade point average along with several postseason accolades, Jacob Klein had his share of college football opportunities.
Klein had gotten interest from a number of programs, including some with high academic reputations, such as Georgetown University. But ultimately, the senior decided to trade in the Black and White of Ridgeland for the Navy and Gold of Chattanooga, his nearby hometown school, where he will join the Mocs a preferred walk-on (PWO) in the fall.
"Competition," he said when asked why he selected UTC. "Plus, they have a great coaching staff and I really like the business school. I think it's a great all-around football program."
Klein's father, Kip, who coached his son at Ridgeland, advised Jacob and other Ridgeland players that he coached to not panic over the increased speed of the game.
"The step from middle school to high school is fast and the step from high school to college is even faster," said Kip, who played collegiately at East Tennessee State. "I remember that first month when I was playing college football and thinking, good grief, I'll never catch up with this game because it was so fast.
"But, of all a sudden one day, it just slowed down. I've even talked to Vonn Bell and other guys who have played in the NFL who said the same thing. You have to weather the storm, but you also have to go in prepared.
"Like I told him, he'll be playing for himself and his college now, so he has to make sure he's in the best shape he can be in and that he's doing everything he can. He's got to be ready and I think he's ready for that. He's lived it. He's seen all these other guys go before him and he's excited for that challenge."
Klein said he could finally relax a little, now that the recruiting process is over.
"It's definitely taken the weight off, knowing the decision has been made," he explained. "Now all I have to do is get back to work, go out there and perform."
Klein, a Catoosa-Walker County Dream Team first team selection, had 23 knockdown blocks as a senior, grading out at 95 percent, and did not allow a sack all season long, despite playing two games with three screws in one of his right fingers.
He was voted as the Region 7-AAAA Offensive Lineman of the Year by the region coaches, while RecruitGeorgia.com and Georgia High School Football Daily tabbed him as honorable mention on their All-State teams.
Still, Klein knows the awards won't mean anything once he arrives on campus.
"I definitely think it's going to take hard work," he said. "It takes hard work whether you're a PWO, a regular walk-on, or if you got there on scholarship. I know no spots are guaranteed at any level, but I think I can definitely put my name out there and work hard for a spot."
Kip said, above all, he was very proud of his son.
"He's done, not just what I've asked him to do, but he's gone above and beyond and been out in the community," he added. "He is very selfless in everything. He's weathered a lot of storms. I asked him if he thought (the recruiting process) was going to be this tough and he said no, he didn't. To pick from some of the places he had to pick from and to make the decision to finally go, I'm proud of him."
Klein plans on studying business at Chattanooga.