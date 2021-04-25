There have been plenty of high school offensive linemen that have gone on to play on the defensive line in college, but a high school O-linemen making the switch to wide receiver?
It might be a possibility for Kameron Oliver, who signed on to play football at not-so-nearby Tabor College in a ceremony on Monday.
"This day is kind of like a new path for me after graduation," said the Gordon Lee senior. "It sets all the standards for what I'll have to do and it sets up my life for a very exciting adventure.
"I didn't think I would (ever play college football), but it's always been a dream of mine, probably since I was four, so it's exciting for me to be able to get to do it. I wouldn't trade this for anything."
Oliver's adventure will take place some 13 hours from home as Tabor is located in the town of Hillsboro, Kansas in the eastern-central part of the state, about an hour's drive north of Wichita.
"It's basically just like Chickamauga," Oliver explained. "The campus is very nice and they've got a huge cross out front, which kind of draws your attention. It's not too old, but it's not super new either. Everything is nice there and I like the people there as well.
"And then their head coach is basically Coach (Josh) Groce, but like 30 years from now, so that's kind of what drew me to it."
Groce said Oliver is an extremely hard-worker that approaches the game the right way.
"He's a great kid and he never missed a practice or a workout," said Gordon Lee's head coach. "He just worked his tail off in everything he did. He's got such a great mentality and a great attitude and he always has a smile on his face."
"No one is going to outwork him either," Groce added. "If anybody ever says he can't do something, Kameron is going to work his tail off to prove them wrong."
A second team Region 6-A and Catoosa-Walker Dream Team selection at linebacker as a senior, Oliver recorded 26 tackles, 13 solo and two for loss, to go with a forced fumble and four sacks as the Trojans went 10-2 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
Oliver said the coaches at Tabor would like for him to add about another 15 pounds to his 190-pound frame in order to play defensive end, but Oliver said he had also talked to his future coaches about lining up at wideout.
Groce said he could absolutely see that happening because of Oliver's speed.
"It's pretty special when you've got one of your fastest kids on the offensive line," Groce explained. "If we timed 40-yard (dashes), like other teams do, he would probably be top three on our team. If you watched our games, you'll notice that anytime (running backs) Cade Peterson or Nate Dunfee would get in the open field, it was almost always with Kameron out in front blocking for them because he was the pulling king.
"Most of the stunts I ever called (on defense) had him coming off the edge, so he'll make a great defensive end/pass rusher in the formation that (Tabor) will be running. He was a very special outside linebacker for us."
Oliver said he plans to study education and would like to one day become a chemistry teacher.
The Blue Jays play in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.