When Jeremiah Turner was carrying the ball for the Chattanooga Valley Middle School Eagles, Ridgeland head coach Kip Klein knew the potential was there for Turner to be a standout, but not necessarily in the backfield.
"When he was in the eighth grade, I told him he was going to be a defensive end one day," Klein recalled to the crowd gathered at Ridgeland High School on Thursday. "He didn't believe me, but look at where we are today."
Moments later, the Panther defensive end signed on to continue his football career at NCAA Division II Shorter University."
He just had the body type with the long arms...he's long and lean," Klein explained. "He had never thought about playing defensive end back then, but I think they'll be able to use him there or even at an outside linebacker spot."
While Turner's eventual college football position will ultimately be determined, the highly-regarded and well-liked senior was all smiles as he signed his letter of intent in front of teammates, coaches, teachers and administrators, while seated next to his family.
"It means a lot," he said. "Not a lot of people get to sign nowadays or to even go to college anymore, but seeing my mom and dad so happy means a lot to me. It means I'm improving and that I'm doing something right."
He said he chose nearby Shorter, located an hour away in Rome, because it "just seemed right" to him.
"It just seems like the perfect place where I can fit in and it's felt like home ever since I first (visited)," he added.
As a sophomore and first-year starter, Turner recorded 54 tackles, including six for loss, while also recovering three fumbles to earn an All-Region first team selection. The following season, he helped Ridgeland to a region title with 55 tackles, five for loss, a sack and an interception. He was rewarded with another All-Region first team nod and Walker County Defensive Player of the Year honors.
This past season, Turner shined on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Another outstanding defensive year saw him earn a third straight first team All-Region award and All-State honorable mention status by Recruit Georgia after 45 tackles, six for loss and one interception.
He was also a hard-running back on offense this past fall, amassing 446 yards and five rushing TD's. That included a three-touchdown performance at Pickens and a big night in a home win over Heritage that saw him break off two long scoring runs and collect a career-high 220 yards on just 12 carries. He also sealed the victory over the Generals with an interception with just over two minutes to play.
"There's not a whole lot left to be said," Klein continued. "Before Jeremiah went on his visit, I had a chance to talk to (Shorter head coach Zach) Morrison in depth and I told him what all he was going to see and about the type of kid (Jeremiah) was. After the visit, Coach Morrison called me back and told me that what I had said didn't even do Jeremiah justice.
"He's phenomenal. He's a true leader and works hard. He's a quiet guy who just goes on about his business, like a lot of guys I've had the chance to coach. He doesn't put on any airs and doesn't care who gets the credit. He just enjoys playing and enjoys life in general."
Turner who plans to study business and eventually architecture at Shorter, said he wants to be a leader with the Hawks.
"I just want to be someone they can depend on and be there when they need me," he added. "(I just want to) be that leader and be that role model."