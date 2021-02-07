Pittsburgh, Pa. is the home of Heinz Ketchup, Primanti Brothers famous sandwiches and the vaunted NFL's vaunted Steel Curtain.
And for the next few years, it will be the home of Jamario Clements.
LaFayette's senior running back is headed north to the Steel City where he will be suiting up for the Dukes of Duquesne University after signing with the program last week.
The 5-foot-9, 200-pound batting ram had offers from a number of Division I schools, both on the FBS and FCS level, but eventually found a home in western Pennslyvania.
"(College) recruitment wasn't always roses and rainbows," Clements said. "It's been crazy and this was kind of like a last minute thing. But (Duquesne) got me on a Zoom call and a virtual visit and I really liked it."
LaFayette head coach Paul Ellis said Clements would be going to play for an established program with an established coach.
"Their coach (Jerry Schmitt) has been there for 16 years and we found out today that they've got a brand new weight room up there, so Jamario will eat, sleep and drink that," Ellis said, speaking to Clements' dedication to the weight room. "He's got the strength and he's got the side-to-side movement and the jump-cuts. He just needs to continue to focus on his blocking because to me, that's how you might get an opportunity to go to the next level and he will because he's that kind of guy. He's a hard worker."
Clements was an honorable mention All-State pick by Recruit Georgia in his junior and seniors seasons, as well as a Catoosa-Walker Dream Team first team pick the past two years.
As a junior, he burst onto the scene with 1,196 yards and 14 touchdowns on 183 carries. Then this past fall, the speedy powerback picked up 992 rushing yards, 17 rushing TD’s and two more scores as a receiver in just seven games, earning first team All-Region honors.
His resume includes a 20-carry, 250-yard, two-TD performance against Pickens in 2019 and had 150 yards rushing and three scores - in the first quarter alone - in a region win over Murray County earlier this season. He also had a four-touchdown night in a key 6-AAA victory over Ringgold that helped send the Ramblers to the playoffs for the first time in 27 years.
"He's going to be great because of his work ethic," Ellis continued. "And he's going to be a good student and that comes first and foremost because that is what will carry him throughout his life.
"This is also special because, to me, (with COVID) this has been the hardest year ever to get a scholarship coming out of high school. Everything's been compressed from the top down, so we're super proud of him for that. He's a great football player and he's a even better person on top of that. I can't say enough good things about him."
Clements said the Dukes' coaching staff was a big selling point.
"I really like the coaches," he added. "Their running backs coach is one of their all-time leading rushers, so it will be great just to learn from him. I'm going to just bring hard work and leadership. I just want to bring everybody there together and have a good year."
The Dukes have won five Northeast Conference championships in the past eight seasons and made a pair of trips to the FCS playoffs. They had a seventh straight winning season in 2019, their 11th in 15 season under Schmitt, who has seen nine of players earn invites to NFL rookie camps over the past four seasons.
Clements said he plans to study finance and business administration.