For the first time in over three-and-a-half years, Ian Stephens will step back into an MMA cage on Saturday night.
Stephens, a four-time Georgia state wrestling finalist who won a state title as a senior, will take on Treston Vines during the Aries Fight Series 16 card at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
Now 34 years old, Stephens has had 15 career MMA fights and is 5-0 as a pro. His last pro fight was on Sept. 28, 2019 in Soddy-Daisy as part of Valor Fighting Challenge 84. Stephens went up two weight classes for the fight and defeated Eric Olsen by submission just 1:12 into the first round.
"It feels amazing," Stephens said on the eve of the fight. "I'm just blessed to still have the mental fortitude and the mental drive, along with the physical aspect, to still want to do this. It's been a long career for me. I've done this for a very long time and it feels great. I went through camp, I'm healthy and it just feels amazing.
"As a little kid, I never dreamed I'd be doing this. But to still be obsessed by it today, I just love it."
An NGAC wrestling champion back in the day at Rossville Middle School, Stephens was a three-time state runner-up while wrestling for Gordon Lee and Ridgeland. He transferred to LaFayette prior to his senior year and won the 160-pound state crown.
He went on to win a national collegiate championship while at Tennessee Temple and later joined the team at Lindsey Wilson College in Kentucky where he became a two-time All-American.
Stephens appeared on the Fox Sports 1 show "The Ultimate Fighter" nearly 10 years ago, looking to win a contract with the UFC. Even though he ultimately didn't win the competition, he impressed many of the competitors there, including UFC greats Frankie Edgar and B.J. Penn, who served as coaches that season.
Saturday's card, called by some as the biggest MMA card in Chattanooga history, will also include former UTC Moc football player Torrez Finney and several other fighters - including Stephens - that could soon be called up to fight in bigger promotions, including the UFC.
Getting to the top of the UFC is still something Stephens is striving for, though he said that all that's on his mind currently is Vines and the fight that's ahead of him on Saturday night.
"I definitely want to make it to the UFC," he stated. "I definitely want to be in the conversation as a contender for a world title. That's the goal. Nobody comes into this without those big aspirations and dreams. It's not just fighting in the UFC or in a big regional promotion, it's about getting to the top and the pinnacle of the sport.
"(Saturday) night though, I have a task at hand and it's one of the many obstacles I'm going to have to overcome to get there. That's why I haven't overlooked this (fight) in any way. I've put all my eggs in this basket to be able to perform the best I can on April 22. I've invested in myself in every way that I possibly could and left no stone unturned. Hopefully tomorrow night, that shows in my game with a big victory and something that will be impactful for my career."
Vines, who trains out of Kage Fit in Opelika, Ala., will come into the match with a career 15-5 record and is well-respected among the MMA community for his range and skills in the cage.
Stephens has ratcheted up the intensity in his workouts leading up to the fight, even getting to spar with Chattanooga's Trevor Peek, a rising UFC star from the Scenic City. He is currently training with Agoge Combatives in Rossville, while also doing strength training with Peak Kinetic Performances in Rossville.
"I have a good opponent," Stephens said of Vines. "He's been doing this for a long time and he's good everywhere. He knows the ins and outs of the game like I do, so I think it'll be a very good fight.
"When it comes down to it, you put your skills out there to match up, but then the mental aspect comes into it too. I plan to go into that cage with everything I've got, skillset, mindset and heart. I'm going to put it all on the line and we'll see who the better man is tomorrow night."
This will also be Stephens' first fight without his longtime trainer, Chet Blalock, who passed away in March of 2021.
Stephens said he thinks of Blalock often and knows his mentor will still be with him when the bell rings on Saturday night.
"Even though we've been in this game a long time, we still have people we look up to," he said. "There are times I want to ask him questions because I knew he always had the answers. No matter what I asked or what was going through my mind, Chet had the answers. But it's been great to be surrounded by the guys from Agoge because there hasn't been any questions not answered. We figured it all out.
"The way I look at it, Chet blessed me with amazing knowledge and wisdom for the game. Now that he's passed away, he gave me all the knowledge he could and that has allowed me to go train with a different realm of people who know what they're doing, so I can learn from them and learn different fighting styles. You've got to find the blessings in the bad times and that was the blessing in that bad time."
Doors at the Convention Center open at 5 p.m. and the bouts start at 6. General admission tickets are $40 at the door and the entire card will be shown on pay-per-view at spectationsports.com.