For the first time in over three-and-a-half years, Ian Stephens will step back into an MMA cage on Saturday night.

Stephens, a four-time Georgia state wrestling finalist who won a state title as a senior, will take on Treston Vines during the Aries Fight Series 16 card at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In