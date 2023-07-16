High School Baseball

The 2023 Rick Honeycutt World Series champion will be decided Monday night in Fort Oglethorpe.

Only four teams remain in the 8-year-old Recreation bracket - the only bracket being contested this year - at the Fort Oglethorpe Recreation fields on Barnhardt Circle.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In