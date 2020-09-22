The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals proved again on Tuesday that when it comes to cross country racing in the North Georgia Athletic Conference, they still rule the roost.
The Lady Generals made it 16 consecutive league championships and the Generals won their 14th in a row on their own home course and did so in dominant fashion.
The Heritage boys had four of the top five runners overall and five in the top 10 as they finished with 20 points. Dade, who put three runners in the top 10, finished with 55 points. Ringgold had 63 points and claimed the other two top 10 individual spots to finish third, while Saddle Ridge (123), Trion (199), LaFayette (206) and Rossville (283) rounded out the team scores.
Lakeview also had participants in the race, but did not have enough runners to qualify for the team awards.
Heritage's Micah Berry crossed the line in 12:22 to beat teammate Jacob Palmer (12:30) by eight seconds, with Heritage's Maddox Henry (12:30) close behind. Ringgold's Brayden Sylar (12:33) was a close fourth and Heritage's Isaac Berry (12:35) finished fifth.
The rest of the top 10 included Dade's Tanner Miller (13:01), who just edged out Ringgold's Gavin Lakin (13:01) at the line. Dade's Chase Mayo (13:04) finished eighth, out-leaning Heritage's Ben Breedlove (13:04) at the tape, while Dade's Halen Chaney (13:05) was mere steps behind.
Landon Guthrie also clocked in at 13:14 for victorious Heritage, followed by teammates Kaden Taylor (13:55), Peyton Fields (14:33), Jace Lewis (14:36), Eli Newsome (14:40), Billy Hamilton (14:57), Connor Stephenson (15:02), Jake Parker (16:08), Travis Faulkner (16:21), Logan Cheatwood (16:46), Joshua Brown (17:02) and Will Edgeman (27:05).
Runner-up Dade also got a 13:37 from Rock Chaney, a 13:41 from Brayden Christopher and a 13:48 from Jase Anderson. The rest of the Wolverines' lineup included Kyler Pardue (14:14), Nathan Hurst (14:26), Johnathan Dupree (14:40), H. Garmany (14:58), Ryan Morris (17:16), Sam Wooten (17:23), Connor Sharp (18:23), Zackary Zeller (19:45), Crews Page (19:47) and Levi Marshall (22:07).
For Ringgold, Cooper Reece finished in 13:40. Ren Goldsmith came in with a 13:49 and Bryson Brown recorded a 13:58. The remainder of the Tigers' roster featured Grady Haddock (14:43), Hunter Gilliam (14:49), Brayden Gilliam (14:52), Gavin Wright (15:30), Reed Hunter (16:24), Jace Owens (16:32), Spencer Witt (18:07), Hunter Epps (19:28), Sam Wiggins (19:37).
Also running for Saddle Ridge was Elijah Decker (13:28), Eli Hudson (13:37), Collin Miller (14:09), Jacob Bond (14:37), Micah Smith (15:23), Carson Braccini (16:38), Max Harden (17:00), Harrison Gilstrap (17:23), Wyatt Smith (18:01), Max McManus (18:43), Markel Watkins (20:05), Lane Johnson (20:09), Gabriel Morgan (21:49) and Jude Roerdink (26:05).
Trion's five runners were Clayton Loughridge (13:35), Tripp Dobson (13:47), Jonas Hardy (15:00), Jacob Cook (17:10) and Tevin Ramey (19:20).
Dyllon Lecroy led Rossville with a 15:30, followed by Noah Till with a 15:49. Also racing for the Bulldogs was Carson Walker (17:54), Chase Swaney (18:14), Seth Murray (18:34), Isasis Bautista (18:44), Ayden Crews (19:27), Noah Schuyler (19:30), Kade Gann (23:12) and Joseph Barnes (23:32).
LaFayette got a 14:29 from Robert Ferguson and a 14:51 from Cody Fielding. While the rest of the Ramblers included Fernando Pacheco (15:36), Connor Campbell (16:13), Isaiah Gonzalez (16:20), Tyler Frazier (16:22), Trendon McDowell (19:25), Aiden Morrison (20:45) and Jax Tracy (21:41).
Ethan Smith (14:10) and Rafeal Leal (14:22) both competed for Lakeview.
On the girls' side, Heritage also claimed four of the top five spots and five of the top 10 to finish with 22 points. Saddle Ridge had one top 10 finisher and collected 96 points to earn the runner-up trophy. Rossville (109) had its best-ever finish with two top 10 runners and a third-place showing, while Ringgold (151) had the individual runner-up and placed fourth in the team standings.
None of the other teams had enough runners to qualify for the team awards.
Zoie St. John blistered the two-mile course for the Lady Generals, breaking 13 minutes as she crossed the line in 12:53. Ringgold's Tori Epps (13:38) took runner-up honors, while a trio of Heritage runners, Audrey Potter (14:45), Fernanda Cruz (14:50) and Emilee Freeman (15:00), took the next three spots.
Maria Ronda finished sixth for Rossville in 15:16, while the rest of the top 10 included Saddle Ridge's Sarah Helton (15:21), Trion's Emma Martz (15:23), Heritage's Evie Robison (15:26) and Rossville's Haley Mincey (15:35).
Also racing for the Lady Generals was Rachel Brown (15:38), Anna Bradford (15:42), Maggie Meadows (16:26), Piper Collins (16:44), Emily Damron (17:13), Kellie Boehm (17:14), Reagan Stallings (17:43), Brianna Heet (17:52), Annabel Brown (18:36) and Charlotte Hayen (19:54).
The rest of the lineup for Saddle Ridge featured Anniston Pierce (17:16), Kaylee Anne Ray (17:36), Kristine Ellis (17:40), Megan Shirley (19:20) and Rose Davenport (20:21).
Rossville also got an 18:37 from Sarah Regan while the rest of the roster included Chelsey Swaney (20:01), Lily Hernanadez (20:53), Melanie Gore (20:58), Lily Puryear (21:00) and Briannah Carson (23:40).
Apart from Epps, Danika Coleman crossed the line in 19:00 for Ringgold, followed by Bette Goldsmith (21:02), Katelynn Owen (27:32) and Emma Wiggins (27:39).
Macy Tisdale, running solo for Lakeview, placed 14th in a time of 16:36, while LaFayette was represented by Channing Johnson (19:50), Selene Brown (25:34) and Kelsey Webb (27:36).
Also racing was Trion's Riley Manscill (16:39) and Dade's Lydia Snay (18:10), Abigail Walker (18:10) and MiMi Mayo (21:23).
Some of Tuesday's runners will compete again on Saturday in the always-tough McCallie Invitational at Woodland Park Baptist Church in Chattanooga.