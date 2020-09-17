Middle school cross country teams from the northwest Georgia border all the way to Acworth converged at Cartersville's Dellinger Park on Tuesday for the Hurricane Alley Invitational.
Heritage, the lone representative from the North Georgia Athletic Conference, tuned up for next week's NGAC Championships with a runner-up finish in the boys' standings and a third-place showing on the girls' side.
The Generals amassed 83 points, finishing only behind Woodland's 64. Cartersville (93) was third, followed by Calhoun (105), Dalton (151), Red Top (161), Adairsville (161), Cass (230), Ashworth (251) and Rockmart (257).
Five Generals placed in the top 25, led by a 13th place finish from Micah Berry (12:35.11). Maddox Henry (12:35.42) was 14th and Jacob Palmer (12:39) was 15th. Isaac Berry (12:43) placed 19th and Ben Breedlove (12:52) was 22nd overall.
Also racing for the Generals was Landon Guthrie (13:56), Kaden Taylor (14:19), Charlie Byrd (14:29), Peyton Fields (14:31), Billy Hamilton (14:33), Connor Stephenson (14:53), Eli Newsome (14:54), Jace Lewis (15:11), Jake Parker (15:51), Logan Cheatwood (15:55), Joshua Brown (15:56) and Travis Faulkner (16:55).
The Lady Generals claimed the overall winner in the girls' race as Zoie St. John crossed the line in 12:55 to beat Adairsville's Samantha Gough by four seconds over the two-mile course.
Emilee Freeman was 10th overall for Heritage with a 14:25, while Fernanda Cruz (14:38) placed 12th. Maggie Meadows (15:04) was 22nd and Anna Bradford (15:16) finished 25th.
Rounding out the roster for the Lady Generals was Rachel Brown (15:24), Annabelle Brown (15:43), Aubrey Potter (16:36), Piper Collins (16:43), Brianna Heet (17:22), Emily Damron (17:38), Reagan Stallings (17:42), Kellie Boehm (18:01), Charlotte Hayen (18:04) and Sadie Robison (19:50).
Heritage (70 points) placed third in the girls' standings behind Cartersville (48) and Woodland (60). The rest of the field included Red Top (174), Adairsville (195), Rockmart (218), Calhoun (222), Ashworth (253), Cass (282) and Dalton (314).
Heritage will be looking to defend its titles as it will host the NGAC Championships on Sept. 22.