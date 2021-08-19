Heritage High School announced early Thursday evening on its Twitter account that all athletic competitions involving its teams from Friday, Aug. 20 through Friday, Aug. 27 have been canceled.
This will affect both the Heritage-LFO football game tomorrow night (Aug. 20) and the Heritage-Ringgold football game (Aug. 27), as well as all high school softball games and volleyball matches scheduled through Aug. 27.
Neither of the football games are Region 7-AAAA contests for the Generals, though the softball and volleyball teams were scheduled to begin region competition next week.
A school administrator said every attempt would be made to reschedule the games, though there had not been any word on possible make-up dates as of press time.
The Heritage 5-Star Stride cross country meet this Saturday (Aug. 21) was also called off. It was the first meet of the season for the North Georgia Cross Country League and approximately 20 schools were expected to have teams participate.
Earlier in the evening, the school posted on Twitter that due to a large number of positive COVID cases, HHS would be transitioning to virtual learning during that same time period. Heritage Middle School began virtual learning on Thursday after making a similar announcement on Wednesday.