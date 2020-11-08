Sophomore Haley Hartman carried the banner for Gordon Lee High School during the Class A Girls' Public School State Championships in Carrollton on Saturday afternoon, clocking in with a solid 24:14, good enough for 14th place overall.
The Lady Trojans did not qualify for state as a team due to not having enough runners, but Hartman was an individual qualifier as she placed in the top six (fourth) individually at the region meet.
Shelby Green of Armuchee ran a 20:01 to win the individual state title and help the Lady Indians win the team title for Region 6. The Armuchee boys were the state runner-up behind Commerce.
Gordon Lee's boys, who did qualify for state with a fourth-place team finish at the region meet were unable to compete in Carrollton.