Elliot Goldsmith signs with Rutgers

Ringgold senior Elliot Goldsmith, who has trained in Chattanooga for over a decade, recently signed her letter of intent to compete in gymnastics for Rutgers University on a full scholarship. She has been committed to the Scarlet Knights for about a year.

Gymnastics is a GHSA sanctioned sport, although it has yet to make its way into the extreme upper corner of northwest Georgia.

But that hasn't stopped Ringgold's Elliot Goldsmith.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

