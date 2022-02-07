With a 6-foot-3, 265-pound frame, a 3.9 grade point average and plenty of football and academic honors, Levi Gunn had plenty of choices to continue his education and football career.
But it took one trip to Searcy, Arkansas for him to know for sure.
Gunn, a first team All-Region and Catoosa-Walker County Dream Team selection in 2021, is set to become a Harding University Bison after signing with the NCAA Division II program on Wednesday.
"I'm not going to lie, I loved it (there)," Gunn beamed. "Everybody always says (about picking a college), 'you'll know when you go' and really hit me while I was there. I only talked to a few players, but they reminded me of myself.
"I already feel like I fit in there and I've already been welcomed there and I haven't even stepped foot on campus as an actual student yet. They really made me feel included and you can really feel the family culture there. I really like that a lot and I'm ready to get to work."
Gunn started all 12 games for the Tigers and his work up front paved the way for 224.8 rushing yards a game (second in 6-AAA) and 352.5 yards of total offense a game (fourth in 6-AAA). He was also honored on multiple occasions for his work in classroom, including being named the Scholar Athlete of the Week by Chattanooga's Channel 12.
Following the season, he was named All-State honorable mention in Class AAA by RecruitGeorgia.com.
"It's unreal and a dream come true," he added about Signing Day. "I'm really just speechless. I don't even have words to express it. It's just out of this world."
Harding University, located about an hour northeast of Little Rock, also just happens to have Ringgold head coach Robert Akins as an alum.
"Harding's my old alma mater and I'm glad he's going there," the coach said. "I know several of the coaches there and I know that they'll do a great job with him. They've got great facilities and a great program. He'll be a long, long way from home, but he'll fit in well with that program I think it's a perfect fit for him."
Akins said Gunn's athletic abilities will benefit him well as he makes the transition to the college game.
"They run a lot of triple-option, read-type offense, so he can release to the linebackers," Akins added. "I think he might get red-shirted, but I think it'll be good for him to be on the scout team and he can get in the weight room for a year. But I also think he can play pretty quickly too because he's so athletic and he can run."
The Bison won the Great American Conference last year, going 11-2 overall, and advancing to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs before falling in the second round to No. 3-seeded Northwest Missouri State.
"I think I have a lot on my plate and I think I have a lot to offer," Gunn added. "I know I'm going to have to get back to work and get better, and I know I'm going to be a freshman next year, but I'm definitely going to try and earn a spot."
Gunn said he plans to major in biology.