Class 7A Walton's "A" team had four players with scores under 90 and ran away with the 2021 LaFayette Lady Rambler Invitational title at the LaFayette Golf Course on Saturday.
Walton finished with a score of 238 to finish 30 shots clear of runner-up Calhoun (268). Dalton (274) was third and Walton's "B" team (278) was fourth with Cartersville (286) completing the top five.
The rest of the standings included Hart County (292), Ringgold (302), Heritage (309), Coahulla Creek (343) and LaFayette (363).
The three lowest individual scores for each team comprised the team total. The team score for Walton "A" included a pair of 79's and an 80. It was the Raiders' lowest team score in a tournament in the past 15 years.
Maclaine Donovan carded an 86 for Ringgold, while Elli Roy shot a 93 and Alexis Bracket finished with a 123 to round out the Lady Tigers' total.
For Heritage, Lauren Self led the way with a 93, followed by Maddie Hunt (106) and Kendall Harrell (110). Zoe Ha had a 114 for the Lady Generals and Keila Hall, playing as an individual, turned in a 135.
As for the host Lady Ramblers, Emma Moore set the pace with a 115, while the rest of the roster included Maggie Green (123), Hannah Kresser (125 and Jaylee Samples (133).
Gordon Lee's Cora Mount, playing as an individual, fired an 86.
Ella Manley was the day's low medalist with a 76 for runner-up Calhoun, while Sara Burger of Northwest Whitfield made the All-Tournament Team with a 79.
"I tried to plan this tournament with some of the best teams in the area," LaFayette girls' head coach Josh James said. "We had schools from (Class) A public all the way to (Class) 7A represented today. It's just a testament to this golf course and the level of play that we can bring up here, along with how big this tournament has gotten in the past few years."