LaFayette and Gordon Lee's golf teams met up at McLemore Golf Club in Rising Fawn on Monday for a pair of nine-hole matches.
In the girls' match, the Lady Trojans slipped past their Walker County neighbors, 153-155.
Cambelle Williams had a 47 for Gordon Lee and Charlsie McElhaney shot a 48, while a 58 from Hannah Kresser rounded out the team score. Zoie Kay (61) and Macartney Angel (63) also played for the Lady Trojans.
The Lady Ramblers' team score featured a 50 from Abby Keys, a 51 by Maggie Green and a 54 by Ella Maples. Adalyn Brown (59) and Kamryn Johnston (60) also teed it up for LaFayette.
The girls started on hole No. 8 and played through No. 16. The boys started on No. 17, finished out No. 18 and worked their way back through the front seven with LaFayette hanging on for a 175-180 win.
The Ramblers' team total included 42's Grant Langford and Mason Thompson. Jackson Brewster chipped in with a 45 and Shane Johnston scored a 46. Matthew Thompson also played for the Ramblers and finished with a 57.
Andrew Amor was the day's low medalist with a 40 for the Trojans. Ayden Cordell shot a 44 and Sam Carswell carded a 47, while James Eldridge finished with a 49.
Asa Brown (52) and Tanner Maynor (53) also played for Gordon Lee. Jake Seay (41) and Levi Webb (47) played JV for the Trojans.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.