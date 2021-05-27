A trio of Walker County prep golfers were named to All-State teams by the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association (GHSGCA) on Thursday.
LaFayette sophomore Grant Langford was named to the eight-player boys' first team in Class AAA. Langford carded back-to-back rounds of 73 at the state tournament at the Cateechee Golf Club in Hartwell to finish in fifth place, individually, at 2-over par, and help the Ramblers to a ninth-place team finish.
Langford, who finished fifth at the Class AAA Area 4 tournament earlier this spring and picked up his first career high school tournament victory at the Heritage Generals 5-Star Invitational at the Brainerd Golf Course in April, is the highest individual state placer for LaFayette since P.J. Shields won a share of the individual state title in 2009.
William Love of Westminster, who will play next year at Duke, was named the Player of the Year in the classification. He placed fourth at state with rounds of 74 and 71 to finish at 3-over par.
He and Langford were joined on the first team by boys' individual state champion Harris Barth of Westminster, along with P.A. Kilburn (Monroe Area), Trey Kelly (Upson-Lee), Christopher Saul (Richmond Academy), Price Miller (Westminster) and Andrew Hughes (Dawson County). Ballou Phillips and Barrett Trotter, both of Richmond Academy, were named honorable mention.
In Girls' Class A Public, Gordon Lee junior Cora Mount was named to the honorable mention list. Mount placed seventh overall at the state tournament at Reynolds National at Lake Oconee in Greensboro with rounds 90 and 87.
Lake Oconee Academy standout Katie Scheck, the individual state champion, was named Girls' Player of the Year in the classification. She shot a 73 and a 72 to finish at 1-over-par 145 at state.
Also representing Gordon Lee as an honorable mention pick was freshman Ayden Cordell. Cordell, who had one of the lowest stroke averages for the Trojans all season long, was their highest-finisher at state, which was also played at Reynolds National. He carded rounds of 86 and 89 to tie for 24th place overall and help the Trojans to seventh place in the team standings.
State champion Rylan Black of Lake Oconee Academy, who finished 3-under par at state with rounds of 73 and 68, was the Class A Public Boys' Player of the Year.
Two players from Northwest Whitfield also made the list in Class AAAA.
State champion Sara Burger was the Girls' Player of the Year, while her teammate, Audrey Grace Holder, joined her on the first team.
Other GHSGCA Boys' Players of the Year included Milton's Craig Long (Class AAAAAAA), Johns Creek's Deven Patel (Class AAAAAA), Cartersville's Buck Brumlow (Class AAAAA), North Oconee's Luke Koenig (Class AAAA), Thomasville's Brycen Jones (Class AA) and Brookstone's Bo Blanchard (Class A Private).
Other GHSGCA Girls' Players of the Year included Lambert's Sara Im (Class AAAAAAA), Carrollton's LoraLie Cowart (Class AAAAAA), Woodward Academy's Morgan Ellison (Class AAAAA), White County's Kate Craig (Class AAA), Fannin County's Lainey Panter (Class AA) and Holy Innocents' Reagan Southerland (Class A Private).