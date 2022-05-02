The Heritage Generals did not win their area golf tournament on Monday, but they left Locust Grove with the next best thing.
A ticket to the state tournament.
Bolstered by excellent scores from their top two players, the Navy-and-Red finished second at Heron Bay Golf Club to earn one of three state berths from the area.
Sam Johnson also took home low medalist honors with a 72, while the dependable Chandler Burns added a solid 75. James Kennedy carded a 95 on Monday, Sawyer Eaton and Luke Fitzsimmons each shot 103, while J.T. Halleron finished at 108.
Northwest Whitfield had five players shoot in the 80's as the Bruins took first place with a score of 336, while a 347 got Central-Carroll into the state tournament as the third and final qualifying team from the area.
Ridgeland finished with a score of 494, including a 107 from Ben Lamontagne and a 118 from Jacob Klein. Ben Birchfield finished at 123, Josh Litts and Chandler Davis each shot 146 and Parker Metcalf finished at 151.
On the girls' side - to no one's surprise - the Lady Bruins of Northwest Whitfield rolled to an area championship as their score of 267 won the title by 48 strokes over second-place Pickens (315). Cedartown (339) was the third and final state qualifier.
Heritage did not have enough players to qualify for the team awards. The Lady Generals were led by a 95 from Madi Hunt, while Morgan Roberts shot 151.
The Class AAAA state tournaments will be held in Perry on May 16-17. The boys' tournament will be contested at Houston Lake Country Club, while Healy Pointe Country Club will host the girls' tournament.
