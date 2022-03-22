Boys' teams from nine different schools converged at McLemore Golf Club in Rising Fawn on Monday for the Gordon Lee Invitational and it was a big day for the local golfers.
LaFayette finished with a 334 to end up just one shot in back of Darlington (333) for the tournament title. Heritage (343) was third, while Gordon Lee (358) was just seven shots behind fourth-place Calhoun (351).
The rest of the field included Rome (364), Coahulla Creek (380), Christian Heritage (401) and Ringgold (408).
Individually, LaFayette's Grant Langford was the tournament's low medalist with a 74, while Heritage's Chandler Burns was runner-up with a 76.
Also playing for the Ramblers on Monday was Mason Thompson (80), Brady Mullaly (86), Junior Barber (94) and Jackson Brewster (100).
Samuel Johnson shot an 86 for the Generals. James Kennedy carded an 87, followed by Luke Fitzsimmons with a 94 and Sawyer Eaton at 112.
Andrew Amor had a team-best 86 for the Trojans. Ayden Cordell and Zane Blaylock each shot 88, while the lineup was rounded out with a 96 from Sam Carswell and a 110 from James Eldridge.
Ringgold got an 88 from Christian Griffith, a 96 from Cohen Shattuck, a 108 from Coulter Porter, a 116 from Eli Tipton and a 122 from Brandon Gregory.
The lowest four individual scores made up the team score.
GIRLS TEE IT UP IN CEDARTOWN
Down at the Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Cedartown, the Lady Ramblers and the Lady Trojans battled for the "Queens of the Greens" title and it was Class A private school powerhouse Brookstone winning the event by two shots over Carrollton and Blessed Trinity. Carrollton took second on a tiebreaker.
LaFayette finished at 87-over-par, 44 shots behind Brookstone. Abby Keys led the Lady Ramblers at 25-over-par, while the rest of the lineup featured Maggie Greene (+28), Ella Maples (+34) and Adalyn Brown (+40).
Gordon Lee, who did not have enough golfers qualify for the team title, saw Cora Mount finish at +12 and Charlsie McElhaney at +27. Mount's score was good enough for fourth in the individual standings.
The tournament had to be called off before completion due to darkness. Team and individual scores were based on the 13 holes that were completed by all players.
