The Gordon Lee Trojans saw Ayden Cordell and Zane Blaylock tie for low medalist honors at the LaFayette Golf Course on Monday afternoon as they defeated LFO and Ridgeland in a three-team match.
Cordell and Blaylock each shot 43 on the afternoon, while a 49 from Sam Carswell and a 54 by Jack Lowery rounded out Gordon Lee's team score of 189. Tanner Maynor (54), Will Carswell (55), Chandler McBee (55) and Cooper Jacks (58) also played for the Navy-and-White.
Alec Gentry carded a 50 to pace LFO (221). The Warriors' team score was filled out by a 54 from Brandon McBryar, a 58 from Beau Welborn and a 59 from Preston Johnson, while Nate Carter (60), Levi Harwell (62) and Landon Faulk (63) also played for LFO.
Ridgeland (241) featured consisted a 58 from Austin Scott, a 59 by Gavin Parris and a pair of 62's from Ryan Grasham and Josh Litts.
LaFayette teams split in Rome
The LaFayette Lady Ramblers picked up their second win of the year in a 145-154 win over Rome in an eight-hole match match at Stonebridge Golf Club on Monday.
Mggie Green had a 45 to lead the way for the Orange-and-Black, followed by Emma Moore (50), Jaylee Samples (52) and Hannah Kresser (54).
The Lady Ramblers will be back on the course Tuesday as they compete in the Heritage Lady General Invitational at Nob North at 1 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Ramblers also faced off with Rome and lost by five strokes, 169-174, in a nine-hole match.
Rome standout Hogan Ingram fired a 35 to set the pace for the Wolves.
Grant Langford carded a 38 for the Ramblers. Mason Thompson added a 42, while Brady Mullaly and Scott Smith each shot a 47. Also playing for LaFayette was Junior Barber (49) and Jackson Brewster (60).