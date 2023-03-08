The Gordon Lee Trojans got a 40 from Andrew Amor and went on to a 21-stroke victory over Ringgold Tuesday at WindStone Golf Club.

Sam Carswell and Ayden Cordell both shot rounds of 46, while a 49 from James Eldridge rounded out Gordon Lee's team score of 181. Tanner Maynor also played and shot a 56, while Levi Webb did not finish his round.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

