The Gordon Lee Trojans got a 40 from Andrew Amor and went on to a 21-stroke victory over Ringgold Tuesday at WindStone Golf Club.
Sam Carswell and Ayden Cordell both shot rounds of 46, while a 49 from James Eldridge rounded out Gordon Lee's team score of 181. Tanner Maynor also played and shot a 56, while Levi Webb did not finish his round.
Ringgold (202) got a 44 from Christian Griffith, a 48 from Brayden Roach, and a pair of 55's from Evan Vineyard and Cohen Shattuck.
Results of the girls' match had not been reported as of press time.
LAFAYETTE BOYS SLIP PAST ROME
A 38 from low medalist Mason Thompson helped propel the Ramblers to a season-opening nine-hole victory over Rome at the LaFayette Golf Course on Tuesday.
Grant Langford shot a 42, Shane Johnston had a 43 and Jackson Brewster added a 44 for the Ramblers, who finished with a team score of 167.
The Wolves ended their day with a score of 170. E.J. Oliver led the way with a 39.
Also playing for LaFayette was Hayden Bowman (50) and Matthew Thompson (53).
The Lady Ramblers also began their season against Dalton in LaFayette on Tuesday, but lost by two strokes, 101-103.
The two teams counted their lowest three scores, while the match had to be shortened to six holes due to darkness.
Maggie Green shot a 32 for the Lady Ramblers. Abby Keys had a 35 and Ella Maples shot a 36. The rest of the scoring featured 41's from Adalyn Brown and Kamryn Johnston. Kayla Bailey, playing as an individual, shot a 42.
