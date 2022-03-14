Gordon Lee's Cora Mount tied for fourth place individually and the LaFayette Lady Ramblers placed sixth as a team at the Dalton Lady Catamount Invitational at the Dalton Golf and Country Club on Monday.
Mount shot an 84, which was only four shots off the pace set by Christian Heritage's Audry Stafford. Stafford took low medalist honors with an 80.
Charlsie McElhaney also played for the Lady Trojans and posted a 105. Gordon Lee did not have enough players to record a team score.
Heritage also had two players playing as individuals. Maddie Hunt shot an even 100, while Morgan Robinson finished with a 125.
LaFayette posted a 348 behind a 113 from Abby Keys, a 116 by Maggie Greene and 119's from Ella Maples and Adalyn Brown. Only the top three scores from each school made up the team score.
Northwest Whitfield finished at 272 and won by 30 shots against runner-up Christian Heritage (302).
GORDON LEE BOYS DEFEAT RINGGOLD
While the girls' team was competing in Dalton, the Gordon Lee boys' team headed to Rising Fawn to take on the McLemore course in a nine-hole match against Ringgold.
The Trojans would win the match-up, 183-204, as Andrew Amor was low medalist with a 44. Ayden Cordell carded a 45, followed by Zane Blaylock with a 46 and Sam Carswell with a 48.
Also turning in a score for Gordon Lee on Monday was Tanner Maynor (54), James Eldridge (57) and Cooper Jacks (59).
Christian Griffith set the pace for the Tigers with a 46, followed by a 49 from Coulter Porter, a 54 from Noah Maretti and a 55 from Cohen Shattuck.
Also teeing it up for Ringgold was Camryn Kecskes with a 59 and Aaron Elswick with a 61.
RIDGELAND BOYS HOLD OFF LFO
Just across state lines in Tennessee, the Ridgeland Panthers posted a narrow four-stroke victory over LFO in a nine-hole match at Brown Acres Golf Club.
Ben Lamontagne had a 46 for the Panthers, who finished with a team score of 221. Ridgeland's total also included a 57 from Parker Metcalf, a 58 from Jacob Klein and a 60 from Josh Litts.
Also playing for the Panthers was Chandler Davis, who finished with a 63.
The Warriors got a 57 from Ashton Hinnard, a 56 from Jake Seay, a 57 from Nick Carter and a 59 from Levi Harwell as they finished at 225.
The rest of the scoring for LFO featured a 58 from Shane Dodson, a 60 by Jonathan Parkhill and a 61 from Nolan Janvrin.
On the girls' side, Erica Culberson posted a 60 for Ridgeland. Lola Harwell had a 60 for LFO and Kaylyn Hinnard shot a 62 for the Lady Warriors.
