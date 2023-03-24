Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold boys and girls picked up victories over LFO at WindStone Golf Club on Thursday.

The Tigers got a 49 from Elijah Tipton and a 53 from Evan Vineyard, while the team score of 218 was filled out with a 56 from Brandon Gregory and a 60 from Cameron Nelson.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

