Sports editor
The Ringgold boys and girls picked up victories over LFO at WindStone Golf Club on Thursday.
The Tigers got a 49 from Elijah Tipton and a 53 from Evan Vineyard, while the team score of 218 was filled out with a 56 from Brandon Gregory and a 60 from Cameron Nelson.
Slade Swaney (62) and Christion Hughes (63) also played for Ringgold.
Nate Carter had a 60 for LFO (244), followed by Brody Webster (61), Nolan Janvrin (61), Jonathan Parkhill (62), Levi Harwell (62) and Beau Welborn (63).
The Lady Tigers also posted a win against LFO and Trion, who was also in action.
Maclaine Donovan set the pace with a 41, while Alexis Brackett carded a 56 to make up the Lady Tigers' team score of 97.
Trion shot a 114 and LFO had a 126. Lola Harwell, Rylee Roden and Sydnee Roden each shot 63 for the Lady Warriors.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.