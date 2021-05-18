The Ringgold Lady Tigers had a big final round in the Girls' Class AAA state championship at Apple Mountain Golf Club in Clarkesville on Tuesday.
After shooting a 306 in Monday's opening round, the Blue-and-White improved by 23 shots in Round 2 to finish in seventh place at 589.
Maclaine Donovan carded her second straight round of 85 on Tuesday to finish at 170, putting her in a tie for 11th place in the individual standings with Katie Grace Randall of Stephens County. Ellie Roy followed up Monday's 95 with a 90 to finish at 185 and land in 20th place, while Alexis Brackett made the biggest move on Tuesday, going from 126 to 108 to finish at 234.
White County shot rounds of 240 and 232 to finish at 472 and win the state title by 30 shots over runner-up North Hall, who finished at 502 (255-247). Pierce County was third with a team score of 520 (259-261).
After sharing the 18-hole lead after Monday, North Hall's Mikayla Dubrik pulled away in the final round to take the individual title. Dubrik, who shot 71 on Monday, came back with a 69 on Tuesday to finish at 4-under-par 140 for the 36 holes. White County's Catie Craig finished at 1-over-par 145 with rounds of 71 and 74.