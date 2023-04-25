For the second time in the past three years, the Ringgold Lady Tigers took home the biggest prize from the Area 3-AAA golf tournament.

The Blue-and-White were the only team to break 300 on Monday as they posted a 283 to win the team title at the LaFayette Golf Course. Ringgold matched their score from last season's area tournament.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

