For the second time in the past three years, the Ringgold Lady Tigers took home the biggest prize from the Area 3-AAA golf tournament.
The Blue-and-White were the only team to break 300 on Monday as they posted a 283 to win the team title at the LaFayette Golf Course. Ringgold matched their score from last season's area tournament.
Maclaine Donovan finished a windy and somewhat cool afternoon with a final score of 88 for 18 holes to place second individually. Elli Roy posted a 95, while Alexis Bracket rounded out the team score with an even 100.
Gordon Lee and LaFayette will be joining Ringgold at the Class AAA girls' state tournament in May.
The Lady Trojans posted a 321 to earn the runner-up spot. Charlsie McElhaney carded a 91, while Zoie Kay and Macartney Angel both finished at 115.
Meanwhile, the Lady Ramblers got a 102 from Abby Keys, a 109 from Ella Maples, and a 113 from Maggie Green to shoot a 324 and take the third spot. Adalyn Brown (114) and Kamryn Johnston (115) also played for LaFayette, who will be making its first appearance at the state tournament since 2019.
Adairsville (328) placed fourth, followed by Bremen (330), Coahulla Creek (339) and LFO (441).
Lola Harwell shot 139 for the Lady Warriors, Aija Rizvic had a 145 and Sydnee Roden carded at 157.
The individual title went to Bremen's Emma Marshall with an 86. Marshall earned an individual spot at state as the highest finisher among a non-qualifying team.
The state tournament will be played at Maple Ridge Golf Club in Columbus on May 22 and 23.
