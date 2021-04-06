The Ringgold Tigers faced off with Gordon Lee in a nine-hole boys' match at Windstone Golf Club on Tuesday and it was the Tigers picking up the victory, 173-204.
Christian Balistreri shot a 38 for Ringgold to lead all scorers. Cohen Shattuck and Christian Griffith each carded a 44, while Andrew McCarver shot a 47. Also playing for the Tigers was Jett Bridges (50), Noah Maretti (54), Aaron Elswick (60) and Cole Bailey (60).
Ayden Cordell had a 44 to pace the Trojans, followed by Zane Blaylock with a 47, Jack Lowery with a 55 and Sam Carswell with a 58.
Also teeing it up for Gordon Lee was Tanner Maynor (58), Will Carswell (59), Chandler McBee (60) and Cooper Jacks (62).