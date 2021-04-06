Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers faced off with Gordon Lee in a nine-hole boys' match at Windstone Golf Club on Tuesday and it was the Tigers picking up the victory, 173-204.

Christian Balistreri shot a 38 for Ringgold to lead all scorers. Cohen Shattuck and Christian Griffith each carded a 44, while Andrew McCarver shot a 47. Also playing for the Tigers was Jett Bridges (50), Noah Maretti (54), Aaron Elswick (60) and Cole Bailey (60).

Ayden Cordell had a 44 to pace the Trojans, followed by Zane Blaylock with a 47, Jack Lowery with a 55 and Sam Carswell with a 58.

Also teeing it up for Gordon Lee was Tanner Maynor (58), Will Carswell (59), Chandler McBee (60) and Cooper Jacks (62).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

