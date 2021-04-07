The Ringgold Tigers got a 41 from Christian Balistreri and 42 from Jett Bridges as they defeated Gordon Lee in a nine-hole match at McLemore on Wednesday.
Christian Griffith carded a 45 and Andrew McCarver had a 48 to round out the Tigers' team score of 176. Dylan Fayton (50), Cohen Shattuck (53), Noah Maretti (55) and Cole Bailey (66) also played for Ringgold.
Ayden Cordell had a 48 for the Trojans, who turned in a team score of 214. Zane Blaylock carded a 53, followed by a 56 from Jack Lowery and a 57 from Sam Carswell.
Also playing for Gordon Lee was Cooper Jacks (56), Will Carswell (58), Chandler McBee (58) and Tanner Maynor (60).