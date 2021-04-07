Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers got a 41 from Christian Balistreri and 42 from Jett Bridges as they defeated Gordon Lee in a nine-hole match at McLemore on Wednesday.

Christian Griffith carded a 45 and Andrew McCarver had a 48 to round out the Tigers' team score of 176. Dylan Fayton (50), Cohen Shattuck (53), Noah Maretti (55) and Cole Bailey (66) also played for Ringgold.

Ayden Cordell had a 48 for the Trojans, who turned in a team score of 214. Zane Blaylock carded a 53, followed by a 56 from Jack Lowery and a 57 from Sam Carswell.

Also playing for Gordon Lee was Cooper Jacks (56), Will Carswell (58), Chandler McBee (58) and Tanner Maynor (60).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

