GOLF: Ridgeland boys pick up win over LFO By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Apr 13, 2022 The Ridgeland Panthers got a 43 from Ben LaMontagne as they posted a 205-217 victory over LFO in a nine-hole match at Brown Acres Golf Club in Chattanooga on Tuesday.Ben Birchfield carded a 53 for Ridgeland, while the Panthers' other scores included a 54 from Jacob Klein, a 55 from Josh Litts, and a 60 from Parker Metcalf.Ashton Hinnard led the Warriors with a 48, followed by a 53 from Levi Harwell, a 57 from Nate Carter, a 59 from Jake Seay, and a 60 from Jonathan Parkhill. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.