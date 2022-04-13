Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Panthers got a 43 from Ben LaMontagne as they posted a 205-217 victory over LFO in a nine-hole match at Brown Acres Golf Club in Chattanooga on Tuesday.

Ben Birchfield carded a 53 for Ridgeland, while the Panthers' other scores included a 54 from Jacob Klein, a 55 from Josh Litts, and a 60 from Parker Metcalf.

Ashton Hinnard led the Warriors with a 48, followed by a 53 from Levi Harwell, a 57 from Nate Carter, a 59 from Jake Seay, and a 60 from Jonathan Parkhill.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription