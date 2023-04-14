Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Panthers traveled to Dade County on Thursday to face off with the Wolverines at the Trenton Golf Club, but lost the nine-hole match, 188-214.

Caleb Plott led Ridgeland with a 50. Landon Plott had a 52 and Chandler Davis shot a 53. Noah Jimenez and Brayden Marshall each shot a 59, while Josh Litts posted a 60.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In