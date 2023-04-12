Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Academy High School golf team set a new single-day, nine-hole record with a score of 188 in a match against Unity Christian School on Tuesday at WindStone Golf Course.

The Eagles' team score included a 41 from Garrett Dempsey, a 46 by J.T. Cathey, a 50 from Jacob Cathey and a 51 by Gavin Dempsey.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

