Oakwood Christian Eagles

Garrett Dempsey took low medalist honors and led the Oakwood Christian Eagles to their second straight golf victory on Thursday.

The senior fired off a round of 44 at the Stonebridge Golf Club in Rome and the Eagles finished with a team total of 197 to beat Unity Christian School (229) by 32 shots.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In