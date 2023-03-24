The second and final round of the 2023 North Georgia Invitational was played at Field's Ferry Golf Club in Calhoun on Thursday and it was nice day for several local golfers.
LaFayette's Grant Langford posted the day's second-lowest score with a 72, trailing only Ethan Lunsford (Calhoun), who carded a 71. That moved Langford up to sixth place individually for the tournament. He would miss out on making the All-Tournament team on a scorecard playoff.
Mason Thompson shot an 80 for the Ramblers, followed by an 85 from Hayden Bowman and an 89 from Shane Johnston as LaFayette finished with a 326. The Ramblers finished with a 36-hole score of 670 and tied Northwest Whitfield for fifth place.
Jackson Brewster (93) and R.J. Harris (128) also played for the Ramblers on Thursday.
Heritage shot a 350 on Thursday to finish at 706 for the tournament. Sam Johnson led the way with an 82, followed by James Kennedy (84), Mason Davis (90) and Sawyer Eaton (94). The Generals ended the tournament in seventh place.
Meanwhile, Gordon Lee went from a 366 in Round 1 to a 345 in Round 2. Ayden Cordell had a very nice 75 and Andrew Amor posted a 79. Sam Carswell signed for a 90 and James Eldridge had a 101, while Tanner Maynor (112) and Asa Brown (118) also played for the Navy-and-White.
The Trojans' final place in the standings were not known as of press time.
Harrison won the tournament, followed by Creekview, Dalton and Calhoun.
