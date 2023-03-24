NEW Golf Art

The second and final round of the 2023 North Georgia Invitational was played at Field's Ferry Golf Club in Calhoun on Thursday and it was nice day for several local golfers.

LaFayette's Grant Langford posted the day's second-lowest score with a 72, trailing only Ethan Lunsford (Calhoun), who carded a 71. That moved Langford up to sixth place individually for the tournament. He would miss out on making the All-Tournament team on a scorecard playoff.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

