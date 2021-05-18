After shooting 90 on Monday, Gordon Lee's Cora Mount followed up with an 87 in Tuesday's final round to place seventh overall in the Class A Public School girls' individual standings at 15-over-par 177.
Mount was the only player representing the Lady Trojans in the state tournament.
Lake Oconee Academy took the top two spots individually. Katie Scheck shot rounds of 73 and 72 to finish at 1-over-par 145, while her sister Kelli carded rounds of 79 and 75 to finish at 10-over-par 154. Shelby Clark of Portal finished in third place at 22-over-par 166 (85-81).
Lake Oconee Academy also won the team title at the National Course at Reynolds on Lake Oconee. The Lady Titans finished at 299 for 36 holes to beat Commerce (350) by 51 shots, while Portal (359) took third.
In the boys' tournament, also at Reynolds, Lake Oconee Academy took the team state title with rounds of 315 and 293 to finish at 608. Metter had back-to-back 324's to finish at 648, but 40 shots off the pace, although the Tigers took the runner-up spot by three shots over Social Circle, who finished at 651 (318-333).
Individually, Rylan Black of Lake Oconee Academy backed up Monday's 73 with a 68 on Tuesday to finish at 3-under-par 141. He was eight shots clear of Ian Glanton of Metter, who finished at 5-over-par 149 after rounds of 75 and 74.
As for Gordon Lee, the Trojans shot 391 on Tuesday after finishing at 388 on Monday. They finished seventh in the overall team standings at 779.
Ayden Cordell finished at 175 for Gordon Lee after rounds of 86 and 89, while Zane Blayock posted a 177 with rounds of 89 and 88. Andrew Sizemore was third on the team at 215 (107-108) and Jack Lowery was fourth at 216 (110-106). Sam Carswell finished at 223 (106-117) and Tanner Maynor posted a 225 (117-108).