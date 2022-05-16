It's been five years since the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans have had an individual state GHSA golf champion, but all that could change on Tuesday.
Senior Cora Mount was the only player in the field on Monday to break 80 as her score of 8-over-par 79 has given her a two-stroke advantage going into the final 18 holes Tuesday at Willow Lakes Golf Club in Metter.
Mount placed seventh overall at last year's state tournament at Reynolds National at Lake Oconee in Greensboro with rounds 90 and 87.
Lake Oconee Academy's duo of Georgia Bosart and Kelli Scheck both shot 81 on the par-71 layout in Round 1 on Monday. Metter's Laura Kate Kessler fired an 82, while Shelby Clark of Portal is in fifth place after an 84.
Lake Oconee Academy leads the team standings at 162. Portal (173) is 11 shots off the pace and leads a tight race for the runner-up spot. They lead Drew Charter School (174) by one shot, followed by Metter (178) and Gordon Lee (179).
Charlsie McElhaney carded an even 100 for the Lady Trojans in her first round. The top two scorers make up the team score in the girls' Class A Public School state tournament.
Macall Miller won state for Gordon Lee in 2017, while Rachel Mason was the first Lady Trojan to accomplish the feat back in 2008.
TROJANS SIXTH AFTER ROUND ONE
At the Georgia Southern University course in Statesboro, Gordon Lee finished with a score of 363 in the opening round of the boys' Class A Public School state tournament.
Lake Oconee Academy led the way with a 305 on Monday, followed by Drew Charter School (329) and Social Circle (348). Metter and Schley County (351) are tied for fourth place, while Gordon Lee holds a 21-stroke lead over seventh-place Commerce (384).
Zane Blaylock had the day's lowest round for Gordon Lee with an 84 on the par-72 course. He is currently tied for 13th place in the individual standings. Andrew Amor and Ayden Cordell are tied for 23rd place after posting 88's in Round 1, while a 103 by Tanner Maynor rounded out the team score for the Trojans.
Sam Carswell (105) and James Eldridge (113) also played for Gordon Lee.
Individually, Ryan Black and Drew Williams of Lake Oconee Academy are tied for the lead at 2-over-par 74. A group of three golfers are three shots back after posting 77's on Monday, including William Cooper of Armuchee, who is playing as an individual.
