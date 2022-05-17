After taking the 18-hole lead into the clubhouse on Monday, Gordon Lee senior Cora Mount had to settle for the individual runner-up trophy on Tuesday as a final round 75 by Lake Oconee Academy's Kelli Scheck helped give the Lady Titan the title.
Scheck (81-75) finished at 14-over-par, while Mount posted scores of 79 and 82 to finish five strokes back. Georgia Bosart of Lake Oconee Academy and Hailey Fisher of Drew Charter School tied for third, one shot behind Mount.
The Lady Trojans finished tied with the host school Metter for fourth place overall at Willow Lakes Golf Club. After a 179 on Monday, Gordon Lee posted a 181 on Tuesday to finish with a two-day total of 360. Charlsie McElhaney carded rounds of 100 and 99 to complete the team scores.
Lake Oconee Academy took the state title with a total of 318, followed by Drew Charter (337) and Portal (352).
TROJANS CLIMB TO FIFTH
The Gordon Lee Trojans made a 17-shot improvement from Round 1 to Round 2 and finished in fifth place in the boys' Class A Public School tournament at the Georgia Southern University course in Statesboro.
The Trojans, who shot 363 on Day 1, responded with a 346 on Tuesday. The Round 2 charge was led by Andrew Amor, who shot a 4-over-par 76 after posting an 88 on Monday. He finished tied for 13th place overall.
Rounds of 84 and 85 put Zane Blaylock in a four-way tie for 18th place, while an 88 and an 84 left Ayden Cordell in a tie for 28th. Also playing for Gordon Lee was Tanner Maynor (103-102), Sam Carswell (105-107) and James Eldridge (113-101).
Lake Oconee Academy saw five of its six golfers place in the top eight individually as they took the team title with a two-day total of 604. Drew Charter School (655) finished in the runner-up spot, 51 shots back, followed by Metter (678), Social Circle (686) and Gordon Lee (709).
Lake Oconee Academy also took the top three spots individually. Ryan Black won the state championship with back-to-back rounds of 74 to finish at 4-over-par. Colby Bennett was three shots back, while Drew Williams was four shots back.
