Ella Manley, who shot a 76 to win the individual title at the LaFayette Lady Rambler Invitational this past Saturday, carded a 70 on Tuesday to take low medalist honors at the Heritage Lady General Invitational at Nob North Golf Club.
Manley's score also helped the Calhoun Lady Jackets claim the team title with a 257. Dalton was six shots behind at 263, while Northwest Whitfield (273) placed third. Heritage (293), Coahulla Creek (335) and LaFayette (352) rounded out the standings.
Lauren Self shot a 90 for the Lady Generals. Kendall Harrell had a 98 and Maddie Hunt shot 105 to round out the team score. Zoe Ha carded a 115 for Heritage, but only the lowest three individual scores counted towards the team score.
For the Lady Ramblers, Emma Moore shot a 113, followed by Maggie Green (119) and Hannah Kresser (120), while Jaylee Samples also played and shot a 121.
Gordon Lee's Cora Mount, playing as an individual, tied for sixth place overall with an 86.