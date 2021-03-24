Ella Manley, who shot a 76 to win the individual title at the LaFayette Lady Rambler Invitational this past Saturday, carded a 70 on Tuesday to take low medalist honors at the Heritage Lady General Invitational at Nob North Golf Club.

Manley's score also helped the Calhoun Lady Jackets claim the team title with a 257. Dalton was six shots behind at 263, while Northwest Whitfield (273) placed third. Heritage (293), Coahulla Creek (335) and LaFayette (352) rounded out the standings.

Lauren Self shot a 90 for the Lady Generals. Kendall Harrell had a 98 and Maddie Hunt shot 105 to round out the team score. Zoe Ha carded a 115 for Heritage, but only the lowest three individual scores counted towards the team score.

For the Lady Ramblers, Emma Moore shot a 113, followed by Maggie Green (119) and Hannah Kresser (120), while Jaylee Samples also played and shot a 121.

Gordon Lee's Cora Mount, playing as an individual, tied for sixth place overall with an 86.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

