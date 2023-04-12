Fields Ferry Golf Club in Calhoun played host to the annual Calhoun Invitational on Tuesday and it was a solid outing for LaFayette High School as both of its teams placed fourth overall.
The Lady Ramblers finished with a total score of 314 as they trailed only Darlington (263), Northwest Whitfield (264) and Christian Heritage (300).
Abby Keys led the way with a 95 and Maggie Green shot a 106, while the rest of the team score featured a 113 from Kamryn Johnston and a 118 by Ella Maples. Adalyn Brown played as an individual and shot a 121.
Heritage was eighth overall at 348. That included a 107 from Madi Hunt, a 119 from Morgan Roberts and a 122 from Jules Harbort.
Gordon Lee got a 97 from Charlsie McElhaney and a 122 from Zoie Kay. However, the Lady Trojans did not have enough players to post a team score.
Calhoun's Ella Manley was the individual champion with a 70.
On the boys' side, the Ramblers came in at 324 behind a 72 from Grant Langford, a 79 from Mason Thompson, an 85 from Hayden Bowman and an 88 from Shane Johnston. Jackson Brewster also played and carded a 90 for the Orange-and-Black.
Gordon Lee finished with a 331. Ayden Cordell had a very nice round of 76. Andrew Amor shot an 81 and Sam Carswell posted an 82. James Eldridge rounded out the Trojans' team score with a 92, while Asa Brown finished with a 111.
Heritage ended the day with a 353. Sam Johnson shot 70 for the Generals. James Kennedy had an 89, while Mason Davis and Sawyer Eaton both shot 91. Luke Fitzsimons also played and added a 99.
Johnson took low medalist honors on the afternoon, while Langford was second individually. The rest of the team standings were not available as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.