Fields Ferry Golf Club in Calhoun played host to the annual Calhoun Invitational on Tuesday and it was a solid outing for LaFayette High School as both of its teams placed fourth overall.

The Lady Ramblers finished with a total score of 314 as they trailed only Darlington (263), Northwest Whitfield (264) and Christian Heritage (300).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

