Golfers from LaFayette, Gordon Lee and Heritage High Schools participated in the Fields Ferry Invitational in Calhoun on Thursday.
The Lady Ramblers placed sixth overall with a score of 334. That included a 109 from Abby Keys, a 112 from Maggie Green, a 113 from Ella Maples, and a 116 by Adalyn Brown.
Madi Hunt had a 92 for Heritage and Morgan Roberts shot a 112. Cora Mount carded an 83 for Gordon Lee. Those two schools did not have enough players qualify for the team total.
Northwest Whitfield won the team title with a 259, followed by a 301 from Darlington.
The Heritage boys placed fourth with a team score of 341. They were paced by a 74 from Samuel Johnson, while the rest of the lineup featured an 81 from Chandler Burns, an 87 from James Kennedy, a 99 by Luke Fitzsimmons and a 105 from Sawyer Eaton.
Sixth-place LaFayette got an 82 from Mason Thompson, 88's from Brady Mullaly, Junior Barber and Jackson Brewster, and a 94 from Shane Johnston.
Meanwhile, eighth-place Gordon Lee saw Ayden Cordell set the pace with a 78, followed by an 83 from Andrew Amor, an 89 from Zane Blaylock, and a 105 from James Eldridge.
Darlington won the boys' title with a 305, while Calhoun's Ethan Lunsford, who recently won the LaFayette Invitational, was the low medalist with a 72.
Grant Langford did not take part for LaFayette on Thursday, but will be playing this weekend as a member of Team Georgia in the 19th Annual Georgia-South Carolina Cup at The Links at Stoney Point Course in Greenwood.
The event is a combination Ryder Cup-style format, along with a 90-player individual event. A handful of the top prep teams from Georgia are participating in the event, while Langford was one of five individual players to earn an invite.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.